France deployed 2.4 GW of solar in 2022

From pv magazine France

France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 743 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the October-December period. The country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 16.5 GW at the end of December.

In full year 2022, the country deployed 2.4 GW of new solar. By comparison, France added 2.57 GW in 2021. The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests now stands at 14 GW.

The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, and Grand Est have accounted for 70% of all newly connected capacity so far this year. They are the regions with the highest installed capacities, representing more than 70% of all cumulative power connected in France by the end of December.