Germany, UK, Ireland, Poland offer best renewables + BESS colocation potential

From pv magazine ESS News site
Regulatory disparities across European markets for hybrid renewable installations are wide. While some facilitate colocated deployment offering faster grid access and a wide range of revenue streams, others lack specific policy schemes and targets. Confusing market signals, double taxation and restrictive grid policies, preventing BESS from charging from the grid, have also hampered deployment.
In the latest analysis, Aurora Energy Research has identified Germany, Great Britain, Ireland I-SEM, and Poland as the top four European markets for renewables colocation.
Huge capacity addition
The consultancy predicts an additional 421 GW of intermittent renewable energy sources to join the grid by 2030. Such huge capacity additions will pose significant risks to renewable energy assets, including cannibalization of capture prices, increasing curtailment, and rising imbalance costs.
These risks will be particularly dire in Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and the Ireland I-SEM, and incentivizing colocation of renewables assets with BESS is a way for mitigation.
Popular content
“With intermittent renewables playing an ever more important role in the European energy landscape and the recent uptake of batteries, co-located projects will soon become an essential part of developers’ work,” said Rebecca McManus, senior research associate at Aurora Energy Research. “However, each asset type is challenging to navigate on its own and managing the interplay of both asset classes and how to operate them together, will remain an obstacle.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.