Germany, UK, Ireland, Poland offer best renewables + BESS colocation potential

From pv magazine ESS News site

Regulatory disparities across European markets for hybrid renewable installations are wide. While some facilitate colocated deployment offering faster grid access and a wide range of revenue streams, others lack specific policy schemes and targets. Confusing market signals, double taxation and restrictive grid policies, preventing BESS from charging from the grid, have also hampered deployment.

In the latest analysis, Aurora Energy Research has identified Germany, Great Britain, Ireland I-SEM, and Poland as the top four European markets for renewables colocation.

Huge capacity addition

The consultancy predicts an additional 421 GW of intermittent renewable energy sources to join the grid by 2030. Such huge capacity additions will pose significant risks to renewable energy assets, including cannibalization of capture prices, increasing curtailment, and rising imbalance costs.

These risks will be particularly dire in Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and the Ireland I-SEM, and incentivizing colocation of renewables assets with BESS is a way for mitigation.

“With intermittent renewables playing an ever more important role in the European energy landscape and the recent uptake of batteries, co-located projects will soon become an essential part of developers’ work,” said Rebecca McManus, senior research associate at Aurora Energy Research. “However, each asset type is challenging to navigate on its own and managing the interplay of both asset classes and how to operate them together, will remain an obstacle.”

