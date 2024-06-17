JA Solar debuts 23.3%-efficient single-glass, anti-dust solar panel at SNEC

Chinese solar module maker JA Solar has presented a new anti-dust TOPCon solar module at the SNEC tradeshow, which took place in Shanghai, China, last week.

“It is specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of rooftop scenarios,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “This module is lightweight, highly reliable, and easy to maintain.”

The main feature of the new single-glass product is a special encapsulation n-type paste. “Using advanced encapsulation and specialized n-type paste, this module effectively prevents water vapor ingress and corrosion,” the spokesperson went on to say. “It has excelled in multiple enhanced IEC reliability tests, with a degradation rate significantly below IEC standards.”

The panel also features JA Solar's patented anti-dust frame technology, which reportedly enhances drainage and decontamination performance, significantly reducing dust accumulation and avoiding hotspot issues. “This results in lower maintenance costs,” the spokesperson added.



The module measures 2,465 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 29.6 kg. It has a power output of 650 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23.3%. The open-circuit voltage is 53.27 V and the short-circuit current is 15.41 A. The temperature coefficient is -0.29%/C.

“Data shows that compared to conventional non-anti-dust TOPCon modules, this module achieves 3.5-4.5% more yield,” the spokesperson added. “From our client's perspective, the reduced maintenance frequency and costs are also significant benefits.”