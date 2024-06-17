Octopus Energy, Tesla announce service integration in UK, Spain

Octopus Energy has announced a partnership and service integration with US-based electric car and battery manufacturer Tesla.

Under the terms of the agreement, Octopus is certified to install the Tesla Powerwall, a solar-powered home battery, in Spain and the UK.

Tesla Powerwall customers in both countries will be able to access Octopus' range of smart tariffs, including Intelligent Octopus Flux, which is designed to respond flexibly to prices throughout the day, charging batteries when prices are low and selling when they are high to support the grid during peak periods. Octopus says this tariff can save customers £250 annually when compared to a standard import and export tariff.

Colby Hastings, Director of Residential Energy at Tesla, said the integration will increase value for homeowners while maintaining an excellent product experience.

Octopus’ smart utility platform, Kraken, optimizes over 60,000 distributed energy resources globally, including batteries, EVs, heat pumps, and large utility-scale solar assets. “Now that Powerwall is integrated into Kraken, it will pass on further savings for customers while helping to balance the grid,” added Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Octopus Energy.

Earlier this year, Tesla released an application programming interface to enable third-party developers to interact with its home energy products.