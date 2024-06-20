Intersolar Liveblog 2024: pv magazine to discuss solar module quality, BESS trends

Our pv magazine newshounds are walking the floors in Munich today to bring you all the developments at Intersolar Europe 2024.

The smarter E Europe, ICM Conference Center

Image: pv magazine

pv magazine to discuss PV module quality, BESS

Join us this morning at 10:30 am for our English language pv magazine Focus session – a series of stimulating talks exploring PV module quality. We’ll hear from speakers such as Exawatt’s Molly Morgan, pv magazine Editor at Large Jonathan Gifford, Tongwei’s Fangdan Jiang, Staubli’s Dominic Buergi, CEA’s George Touloupas, pv magazine Director Mark Hutchins, Kiwa PI Berlin’s Steven Xuereb and Tristan Erion-Loco, S&P Global’s Edurne Zoco, Everoze’s Madeleine Hill, and independent adviser Jan Mastny.

Join us again at 12:20 pm to discuss large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS). Jochen Siemer of pv magazine will present the latest BESS trends, including algorithmic trading. Then, pv magazine's Marija Maisch will cover safety issues with Huawei’s Juan-Carlos Mejia, Accure's Kai-Philipp Kairies, and Neill Parkinson of Jinko ESS.

ESMC's Weber proposes DPP label for European PV

Eicke Weber, co-chairman of the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC), discusses the idea of a domestic production portfolio (DPP) label at the solar manufacturing stage. He says this voluntary measure could bring PV production back to Europe without costing taxpayers any money.

