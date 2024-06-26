Hoymiles launches AC-coupled battery for balcony PV systems

Chinese microinverter maker Hoymiles has launched a new battery for balcony PV systems.

“As the first AC-coupled balcony energy system on the market, it is compatible with all microinverters on the market and can be installed easily in just two steps,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.

The MS-A2 battery measures 455 mm x 220 mm x 457 mm and weighs 32 kg.

It is based on LiFePO4 cells and has a storage capacity of 2,240 Wh. The nominal AC voltage is 230 V and the nominal AC frequency is 50 Hz.

The system has both off and on-grid ports and has a maximum AC output power of 800 VA. Its nominal power, on charge and discharge, is 1,000 VA and the expected lifespan is 6,000 cycles.

The battery also features IP65-rated protection and has a cooling system based on natural convection.

The manufacturer said two units can be connected in a series to expand storage. “Built-in Bluetooth Wi-Fi combo module provides stable communication between the device and mobile app and S-Miles Cloud,” it added.