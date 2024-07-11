Shinshung E&G secures 47 MW module order for floating solar in South Korea

Shinshung E&G has announced a contract to supply 47 MW of PV modules for a floating solar project at Imha Dam in Gyeongsangbuk-do province, South Korea.

The project, billed as the largest of its kind in South Korea, is also the country’s first integrated renewable energy complex. This means it is being led by local government and residents. To date, 4,500 local residents have invested in the project.

Under the terms of the contract, Shinshung E&G will supply all of the 47 MW of solar modules that are required. A Shinshung E&G spokesperson told pv magazine that construction will commence in July, with completion anticipated by December.

The installation of the plant is expected to cut approximately 26,000 tons of carbon per year and provide electricity for around 16,000 households.

“It is significant that our modules are being supplied for the nation’s first integrated complex floating solar project,” said Choi Soo-ok, vice president of Shinsung E&G’s renewable energy division.

Shinshung E&G entered the solar industry in 2007 and currently operates a solar module production line with an annual capacity of 600 MW.

Earlier this month, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Singapore-based Peak Energy and YSP to jointly develop a 50 MW solar rooftop portfolio in South Korea. The agreement followed recent regulatory changes from the South Korean government to facilitate solar deployment on small plots of land and available rooftops.