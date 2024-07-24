Diego Luxembourg launches resindential air-to-water heat pump

Diego Luxembourg S.A. has unveiled an air-to-water monobloc heat pump for residential applications.



“These heat pumps offer exceptional energy efficiency. For example, for every kWh of electricity consumed, a heat pump can produce up to 4 kWh of heat,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Coupled with a photovoltaic installation, the heat pump contributes significantly to reducing the energy costs of heating.”

Dubbed diego.intensity, the new product uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and is available with heat outputs of 7 kW, 10 kW, 15 kW, and 18 kW. The smallest system measures 1,704 mm x 896 mm x 585 mm and has a weight of 220 kg, while the largest model has a size of 1,702 mm x 935 mm x 1,002 mm and weighs 270 kg.

The system can reportedly reach flow temperatures of up to 72 C and achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 5.7.

The new product has noise levels of 44 dBA to 49 dBA and, according to the manufacturer, is compatible with most radiators and underfloor heating systems. “Designed to be the quietest on the market, diego.intensity heat pumps offer superior energy efficiency, guaranteeing optimal comfort without noise pollution,” it said in a statement.

The company is selling the product with an integrated buffer tank.

Diego Luxembourg is a unit a subsidiary of Teseos, which is an operational holding company of Luxembourg-based energy company Encevo Group.