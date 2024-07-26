Heliene, Premier Energies announce U.S. solar cell factory

From pv magazine USA
Heliene, a solar panel provider serving North America, and Premier Energies, a solar cell manufacturer based in India, announced a joint venture to produce solar cells in the United States.
The solar cell manufacturing facility is expected to produce an annual aggregate capacity of 1 GW of n-Type cells to supply Heliene and Premier’s solar cell requirements.
Heliene currently sources solar cells from Premier’s Hyderabad facility for use in module manufacturing at its Mountain Iron, MN location.
“Premier Energies has been a valued partner of Heliene’s for many years now and we share a commitment to providing the highest-quality, most reliable products to solar customers. With demand for U.S.-made modules and components growing, now is the perfect time to embark on the next phase of our partnership with this joint venture,” said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene.
Under the joint venture, Heliene will contribute construction, project management, human resources, financial resources and management, facility operations, supply chain and logistics, and regulatory expertise. Premier will contribute cell technology engineering and operational expertise in the manufacturing process of the cells, manufacturing equipment selection, financial resources, raw material vendor relationships and supply agreements management.
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has tax credits and incentives designed to encourage clean energy manufacturing in the United States. Many large companies have announced solar module manufacturing facilities, but earlier stages in the supply chain like raw polysilicon, ingots, wafers, and solar cell manufacturing facilities have lagged, creating gaps in the domestic supply chain. The Heliene/Premier partnership brings critical solar cell manufacturing capacity to U.S. shores.
