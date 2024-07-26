Safe, long-cyclable lithium metal battery for high temperatures

A research team at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has developed a new generation of lithium metal batteries, representing a significant advancement in the field. The innovation centers on microcrack-free polymer electrolytes, which promise extended lifespan and enhanced safety at temperatures as high as 100 degrees Celsius.

Image: University of Hong Kong

Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are a promising alternative to ubiquitous lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage applications that require high energy density. However, their practical implementation is held back by safety concerns and a shortened battery cycle life arising from a combination of undesirable lithium dendrite and solid-electrolyte interphase formations.

Now, a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has developed a new generation of lithium metal batteries based on microcrack-free polymer electrolytes, which promise extended lifespan and enhanced safety at temperatures as high as 100 degrees Celsius.

The microcrack-free polymer electrolytes are synthesized via a straightforward one-step click reaction, exhibiting notable attributes including “a remarkable resistance to dendrite growth and outstanding non-flammability,” the researchers reported.

They also demonstrated a wide electrochemical stability window up to 5 V, and a high cation conductivity of 3.1 × 10−5 S cm−1 at high temperatures.

These enhanced properties are attributed to the presence of tethered borate anions in microcrack-free membranes, which benefits the acceleration of selective Li+ cations transport as well as suppression of dendrite growth.

Ultimately, the microcrack-free anionic network polymer membranes enable lithium metal batteries to function as safe and long-cyclable energy storage devices at high temperatures with a capacity retention of 92.7% and an average coulombic efficiency of 99.867% over 450 cycles at 100 C.

