Australia’s largest transmission project reaches major milestones

From pv magazine Australia

The AUD 2.3 billion ($1.56 billion) EnergyConnect project, an interconnector between New South Wales and South Australia with a spur link to Victoria, has reached two major construction milestones, including the connection of the first section of the Buronga substation in southwestern New South Wales.

Grid operator Transgrid, which is delivering the New South Wales section of the project, said the first 220 kV section of the new substation has now been connected to the existing Buronga substation, which will allow power to flow across the new backbone of EnergyConnect.

Transgrid CEO Brett Redman said connecting the substation is a key part of the safe testing and commissioning process toward prior to inter-networking testing, which will be carried out by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

“We are getting on with the job of delivering this nation-critical project which will give millions of consumers access to more reliable, clean, and affordable energy,” said Redman. “EnergyConnect will allow us to move renewable energy between New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria to where and when it is needed, which will help make our energy system more secure.”

Transgrid said the Buronga substation will be one of the largest and most sophisticated substations in the southern hemisphere. It will include five phase-shifting transformers, two synchronous condensers, and four shunt reactors.

In another major milestone for the project, construction partner Elecnor said it has set up the first of 334 “Danubio” towers that are designed to carry the heavy quad 500 kV conductor bundles stretching from Wagga Wagga to Dinawan substation.

Elecnor Australia Project Director Filipe Delgado said the connection process required technical expertise and collaboration involving key civil, electrical, construction, commissioning, and overhead transmission line specialists.

Construction of the South Australian section of EnergyConnect was completed in December 2023 by South Australian grid owner ElectraNet, which is responsible for the 206 km part of the cable in that state.

As the first major new transmission line built in Australia in about 15 years, the project is expected to allow more than 2 GW of solar, wind, and battery projects to connect to the grid.