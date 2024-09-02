ACWA Power secures $2.6 billion for 5.5 GW of solar in Saudi Arabia

ACWA Power has landed SAR 9.7 billion ($2.6 billion) from a consortium of local, regional and international banks for the development, construction and operation of three solar plants in Saudi Arabia. It will build three facilities in Makkah and Qassim with capacities of 2 GW, 2 GW, and 1.5 GW.
Buraiq Renewable Energy Co., Moya Renewable Energy Co., and Nabah Renewable Energy Co. have signed the financing agreements. ACWA Power holds a 35.1% stake in each company, while Badeel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, owns 34.9%. Saudi Aramco Power Co. holds the remainder.
The financing involves banks such as Banque Saudi Fransi, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi National Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. The agreements cover approximately 27.3 years, with ACWA Power's guarantee limited to the bridge loan and reserve capital.
Saudi Arabia’s solar capacity stood at 2,285 MW at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country aims to source at least half of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade.
In July, ACWA Power secured $533 million for Central Asia’s biggest battery storage project to date – a 200 MW solar plant and 500 MWh battery energy storage system in Uzbekistan.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.