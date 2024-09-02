Maxeon to offer warranty support for bankrupt SunPower

From pv magazine USA

SunPower, one of the oldest US residential solar installers, has closed its business, with Maxeon stepping in to provide warranty support for SunPower-branded modules.

The companies became two distinct entities when they separated in August 2020, as Maxeon spun off as an independent company focused on manufacturing. Maxeon previously had a supply agreement to provide solar panels to SunPower, but that agreement was terminated in 2023. Since the first quarter of 2024, Maxeon has not been shipping any products to SunPower.

Maxeon said on its website that customers chould contact their solar installers for support with SunPower systems. The company said it will collaborate with installers to address any applicable warranty issues, with details to be provided in a forthcoming warranty document on Maxeon's website.

Maxeon products are typically tied to a 40-year warranty – considerably longer than the 25-year industry standard.

