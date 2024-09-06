The Hydrogen Stream: H2Mare project links electrolyzers to wind turbine

The German government said the H2Mare OffgridWind project in Denmark has successfully linked two electrolyzers for hydrogen production to a land-based wind turbine. The project will serve as a model for a similar system on the high seas. “In the coming months, H2Mare will now investigate how fluctuating electricity production affects the system's operation,” the German government said. It added that all necessary equipment could soon be housed on a platform directly on an offshore wind turbine. According to the German government, this is the first time two electrolyzers have been linked directly to a megawatt-scale turbine, which could help drive production costs down.

Ontras Gastransport and H2 Energy Europe have agreed to define the technical and commercial framework for hydrogen transportation in Ontras' Green Octopus Mitteldeutschland (GO!) pipeline project. Ontras will transport renewable hydrogen to German industrial regions including Salzgitter, Berlin, Eisenhüttenstadt, Magdeburg, and Leipzig-Halle, with an initial focus on the chemical and steel industries. “By combining our planned 1 GW green hydrogen production project in Denmark with Ontras' robust gas transportation network in Germany, we aim to contribute to the development of an integrated, reliable hydrogen economy spanning Europe,” said Cyril Cabanes, CEO of H2 Energy Europe.

GreenGo Energy said it has secured two partnerships to develop hydrogen projects in Namibia. The company will sign a deal with InnoSun Energy Holdings to jointly develop large-scale solar and wind projects for green hydrogen production, using InnoSun’s established presence in wind development in Namibia. GreenGo Energy will also collaborate with Lodestone, a local iron mining company, to integrate green hydrogen into steel production, aiming to set new standards for sustainable manufacturing.

MOL has started hydrogen production at its 10 MW electrolysis unit in Százhalombatta, Hungary. The €22 million ($24.4 million) facility, which produces 1,600 tons of hydrogen per year, will serve the Danube Refinery. Plug Power provided the electrolysis unit. “The new technology will gradually replace the natural gas-based production process, which currently accounts for one sixth of MOL Group's total carbon dioxide emissions,” said the Hungarian company, adding that the unit is the region's largest capacity green hydrogen plant.

Lhyfe and H2 Mobility Deutschland have signed a five-year agreement to deliver renewable hydrogen. “The hydrogen will be supplied from Lhyfe’s future production site in Schwäbisch Gmünd, the largest green hydrogen production plant in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg,” said Lhyfe. The first deliveries of hydrogen will be used in four fuel stations developed and operated by H2 Mobility Deutschland across the states of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.

DH2 Energy said that the Portuguese Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade (AICEP) has awarded its VVR Green renewable hydrogen production project Potential National Interest (PIN) status. The company revealed that the plant will start with a 35 MW electrolysis capacity and 49 MWp of solar power, using a dedicated PV plant to supply electricity to the electrolyzer and connecting to the grid. In the first phase, the project aims to produce 1,650 tons of renewable hydrogen annually. DH2 Energy said it plans to expand the plant to 75 MW of electrolysis and 100 MW of solar power in the second phase.