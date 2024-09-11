Botswana launches tender for feasibility study on floating solar at dams

WUC, Botswana’s state-owned water and wastewater utility, has opened a tender for a feasibility study on deploying floating solar plants at its dams.

According to the tender announcement, site visits have taken place at the Gaborone and Bokaa dams, Lotsane dam and Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong dams, all located within the eastern part of the country. The Dikgatlhong and Gaborone dams are the two largest in Botswana.

Bidders can obtain the full tender details on WUC’s website for BWP 1,100 ($82.18). The tender is open to international bidders. Submissions must be received by post by Oct. 3.