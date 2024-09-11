Botswana launches tender for feasibility study on floating solar at dams

Botswana’s Water Utilities Corp. (WUC) is seeking a company to conduct an assessment and technical feasibility study for the implementation of floating solar projects at dams throughout the country. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 3.

Image: pv magazine, Ilias Tsagas

WUC, Botswana’s state-owned water and wastewater utility, has opened a tender for a feasibility study on deploying floating solar plants at its dams.

According to the tender announcement, site visits have taken place at the Gaborone and Bokaa dams, Lotsane dam and Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong dams, all located within the eastern part of the country. The Dikgatlhong and Gaborone dams are the two largest in Botswana.

Bidders can obtain the full tender details on WUC’s website for BWP 1,100 ($82.18). The tender is open to international bidders. Submissions must be received by post by Oct. 3.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Botswana had 6 MW of installed solar at the end of 2023. In August, state-owned Botswana Power Corp. signed a power purchase agreement for the development of a 100 MW solar plant in the southern part of the country.

