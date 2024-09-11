Botswana launches tender for feasibility study on floating solar at dams

WUC, Botswana’s state-owned water and wastewater utility, has opened a tender for a feasibility study on deploying floating solar plants at its dams.
According to the tender announcement, site visits have taken place at the Gaborone and Bokaa dams, Lotsane dam and Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong dams, all located within the eastern part of the country. The Dikgatlhong and Gaborone dams are the two largest in Botswana.
Bidders can obtain the full tender details on WUC’s website for BWP 1,100 ($82.18). The tender is open to international bidders. Submissions must be received by post by Oct. 3.
According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Botswana had 6 MW of installed solar at the end of 2023. In August, state-owned Botswana Power Corp. signed a power purchase agreement for the development of a 100 MW solar plant in the southern part of the country.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.