Botswana signs contract for 100 MW solar plant

Botswana Power has signed a power purchase agreement for the development of a 100 MW solar plant in Jwaneng, a town in the southern part of the country.
The agreement is in place between Botswana Power and Sinotswana Green Energy, a consortium of Chinese and Botswana companies, jointly established by China Habor Engineering Co., China International Water and Electric Corp., and New Energy Company Proprietary Ltd., a local company. A tender for the project took place last year.
The deal involves an engineering, procurement and construction contract, with operation and maintenance of the power plant for 25 years. The facility is expected to start generation by the end of 2025.
Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, said the project is a key milestone in the country's energy transition.
“Our journey toward energy security and transition has begun in earnest and is unstoppable. This project marks another significant milestone in our national development commitments,” Masisi said, adding that to date, 460 out of 565 villages in Botswana have been electrified, equating to 81% of rural electrification.
Botswana's Integrated Resource Plan seeks to secure 200 MW from renewable energy sources by 2030. The country has also set a target of integrating 50% renewable energy into the national energy mix by 2036.
According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Botswana had 6 MW of deployed solar at the end of 2023.
