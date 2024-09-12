Enel completes 486.7 MW solar park in Colombia

Enel has finished installing PV modules at a 486.7 MW solar park in Colombia. Once fully operational, it will be the largest PV project in the country.

Image: Enel Colombia

From pv magazine LatAm

Enel Colombia, a unit of Enel Green Power and part of the Enel Group, has installed the last solar panels for the 486.7 MW “Guayepo I & II” solar park. Once operational, it will be the largest PV project in Colombia.

The company said the project is already delivering energy to the National Interconnected System as part of a testing phase.

The solar park spans 69 subfields across 1,110 hectares in Ponedera and Sabanalarga, in Atlántico department. Installation began in February 2023, with 595 W bifacial modules on trackers.

Before construction started, Enel signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with local brewer Bavaria.

