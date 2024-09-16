China urges US to reverse new tariffs on solar, batteries, EVs

China’s Ministry of Commerce has urged the United States to reverse its decision to expand tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Office of the US Trade Representative confirmed plans late last week to raise tariffs to 25% on Chinese batteries and steel, 50% on semiconductors, and 100% on electric vehicle imports from China. Most of these tariffs will take effect from Sept. 27.

The White House first proposed the tariffs in May during a review under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act. In a weekend statement, the Ministry of Commerce expressed opposition to the measures.

“The US 301 tariff measures are typical unilateralism and protectionism,” said the ministry. “They not only seriously undermine the international trade order and the security and stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, but also fail to solve its own trade deficit and industrial competitiveness problems. They also push up the prices of US imported goods, and the costs are ultimately borne by US companies and consumers.”

It said most public comments received by the Office of the US Trade Representative on the measures “opposed the imposition of tariffs or requested the expansion of tariff exemptions.” The ministry added that China will “take necessary measures to resolutely defend the interests of Chinese companies.”

The Canadian government is currently considering a surtax on solar products, batteries and battery parts, semiconductors and critical minerals from Chinese producers, after recently imposing a 100% surtax on Chinese-made EVs and a 25% surtax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China.