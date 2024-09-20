German startup offers design tool for heat pump installers

German startup Autarc has launched an online platform to make it easier for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) professionals to sell, design, and install residential heat pump system. Its software supports the heating planning process, including room-by-room heating load calculations, hydraulic balancing and system design.

Besides project planning and design steps, it enables documentation for regulatory and certificate application purposes. Integrations with customer relationship management tools and other specialized software are available.

Potential heat pump customers can perform remote sensing with light detection and ranging (LiDAR) cameras. Such cameras are standard on Apple devices, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro 9G.

“The LiDAR scan from Autarc can capture a 175 m2 existing building in just 15 minutes and then automatically calculate the heating load and hydraulic balancing,” said the company in a statement.

“Exterior walls, interior walls, pitched roofs, jambs, windows and doors are all automatically captured by the LiDAR scan and can be easily reworked in the 3D model. This technology makes it possible to capture room geometries and building structures, which leads to increased accuracy in project planning.”

In addition, a 2D floor plan can be derived from LiDAR scan to create detailed floor plans to visualize properties, plan pipework and create demand-orientated energy performance certificates, according to Autarc.

The company, founded in 2023, says its software, which is sold via subscription, has already been used “in over 30,000 single-family homes throughout Germany.”

Autarc has raised seed-stage funding from a group of investors that include PropTech1 Ventures, based in Germany, and Better ventures, a US-based venture capital firm.