PV-based molecular thermal energy storage system achieves 14.9% solar utilization efficiency

An international research team led by Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya in Barcelona created a hybrid device combining molecular solar thermal (MOST) energy storage with silicon-based photovoltaic energy. The researchers say it is the first hybrid device that combines a silicon solar cell with an innovative storage system.

In the research paper “Hybrid solar energy device for simultaneous electric power generation and molecular solar thermal energy storage, available in Joule, the team explains the MOST system is made of elements like carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, fluorine and nitrogen, avoiding the need for rare materials.

The hybrid system consists of organic molecules that, when irradiated with high-energy photons such as ultraviolet light, undergo a chemical transformation and store energy for later use. The system also serves as an optical filter and cooling agent for the solar cell, which was found to improve solar energy utilization and address limitations of existing conventional solar and storage technologies.

Experimental tests conducted on the system demonstrated a record energy storage efficiency of 2.3%. Meanwhile, the integration of the MOST system with the solar cell was found to decrease the cell’s surface temperature by approximately 8 C under standard solar irradiation conditions, helping to reduce energy losses due to heat.

The hybrid system also demonstrated a solar utilization efficiency of 14.9%, which represents an improvement over the two hybrid solar systems when operating independently.

In the research paper’s conclusion, the team said the hybrid system is a “significant stride toward a long-duration energy storage technology that complements PV systems.” It adds the system demonstrated the ability to produce more consistent power output across varying periods, meaning theoretically, it could be configured to cycle different materials throughout the day to optimize efficiency.

“A notable advantage of the MOST-PV hybrid system is its dual functionality, enabling simultaneous energy storage and electricity generation from solar power, thereby exemplifying an integrated approach to energy utilization,” the researchers added.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge, Gothenburg’s Chalmers University of Technology, and The Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona all contributed to the research.