Sharp unveils 610 W TOPCon solar panel with 22.58% efficiency

Sharp’s new IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified solar panels have an operating temperature coefficient of -0.29% per C and a bifaciality factor of over 80%.

The NBJE610 module

Image: Sharp

Share

Sharp has unveiled new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

The NBJE610 double-glass module features 132 half-cut solar cells based on G2 wafers and a 16-busbar design. It features a power conversion efficiency of 22.58% and a power output of 610 W.

The new panels measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 34 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C.

The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified product has an operating temperature coefficient of -0.29% per C. The bifaciality factor is reportedly over 80%.

The company offers a 30-year linear power output guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.5% of the nominal output power. As for the product warranty, it is 25 years for rooftop projects and 15 years for ground-mounted plants.

The warranty takes effect upon delivery of the module to the end customer and for the European market is provided by Sharp Electronics GmbH in Hamburg, Germany.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar recycling’s glass ceiling
21 September 2024 European industry association PV Cycle estimates a 10 MW solar site will eventually produce 700 tons of waste material. It is becoming increasingly cl...