Sharp unveils 610 W TOPCon solar panel with 22.58% efficiency

Sharp has unveiled new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

The NBJE610 double-glass module features 132 half-cut solar cells based on G2 wafers and a 16-busbar design. It features a power conversion efficiency of 22.58% and a power output of 610 W.

The new panels measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 34 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C.

The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified product has an operating temperature coefficient of -0.29% per C. The bifaciality factor is reportedly over 80%.

The company offers a 30-year linear power output guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.5% of the nominal output power. As for the product warranty, it is 25 years for rooftop projects and 15 years for ground-mounted plants.

The warranty takes effect upon delivery of the module to the end customer and for the European market is provided by Sharp Electronics GmbH in Hamburg, Germany.