The Hydrogen Stream: ECL to build 1 GW hydrogen AI data center in Texas

ECL said it will build the “first fully sustainable” 1 GW AI factory data center on a site spanning more than 242.81 hectares east of Houston, Texas, with Lambda as its first tenant. “The initial phase of TerraSite-TX1 will be delivered in the summer of 2025 at a cost of approximately $450 million, with 50 MW of data center capacity to be utilized by data center cloud and AI cloud operators,” said the data center-as-a-service company, noting that the data center will be hydrogen-powered. “The entire 1 GW site will be constructed at a cost of approximately $8 billion, with funding to be provided by ECL and financial partners.”



GE Vernova has been selected by the US Department of Energy (DOE) to lead an AI-supported project that addresses the challenges of siting, permitting, and installation across the hydrogen value chain. The company will enter award negotiations worth $1 million in federal funding with the DOE to finalize the project's terms and scope. GE Vernova said that H2Net is expected to develop an AI assistant trained on critical documents for safe hydrogen handling and permitting.

Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled its end-to-end hydrogen solutions, which span the entire hydrogen value chain and include waste-to-hydrogen (W2H) and plastic-to-hydrogen (P2H) technologies. These technologies produce hydrogen from organic waste, such as food and sewage sludge, and from non-recyclable plastic. The company highlighted South Korea's first W2H facility in Chungju, which converts food waste into hydrogen and supplies it to nearby refueling stations, during the event at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) near Seoul.

Ecoclean has collaborated with Germany's Zentrum für Sonnenenergie- und Wasserstoffforschung Baden-Württemberg to commission their first jointly developed, production-ready electrolyzer. The P200 consists of two modular units with 1 MW of output and features a modular system based on alkaline pressure electrolysis, offering a system output of 1 MW to 20 MW. The partners have also established capacities for series production of the electrolyzers, which are already available on the market. They said they designed the initial production stage for an output of 200 MW per year, which can easily be doubled based on market developments.

CPH2 has completed the factory acceptance test (FAT) for its MFE110 electrolyzer, which reportedly produced hydrogen and oxygen at the pre-determined specifications for commercial deployment. The MFE110 will now be shipped to Northern Ireland Water for site installation, integration, and commissioning before commencing commercial hydrogen and oxygen production, said the UK-based electrolyzer producer.