Rayzon Solar to expand PV module capacity to 12 GW by September 2025

From pv magazine India

Gujarat-based Rayzon Solar has revealed that it will expand its solar module manufacturing capacity from 4 GW to 12 GW per year by September 2025.

Vineet Tyagi, head of sales for North India at Rayzon Solar, told pv magazine at REI Expo 2024 in early October that the company plans to add 3 GW by December 2024 and the remaining 5 GW by September 2025.

Tyagi added that Rayzon Solar aims to build 1.2 GW of PV cell production capacity by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

The company signed an agreement with Cliantech Solutions at REI Expo 2024 for a 5 GW solar production line.

Rayzon Solar also unveiled its 635 Wp 210 R tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module, which is designed for residential and commercial installations. The module features 210 mm x 182 mm rectangular cells and boasts an efficiency of up to 23%. The company claims the design optimizes space within the module, allowing for more cells to be packed and resulting in increased power density.