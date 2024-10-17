Norwegian startup combines C&I solar with EV recharging, energy management

Norwegian startup Evert is developing a residential and commercial solution that combines solar PV inverter, electric vehicle charging, and energy management in one unit, replacing multiple pieces of equipment from multiple suppliers.
The company's founders are former solar PV installers. “We quickly realized the process was more complicated than it should be,” Evert co-founder and CEO, Kristoffer Fossan, told pv magazine.
The proposed solution is intended to integrate multiple devices into one unit, including the PV inverter, ranging from 5 to 22 kW, MPPT solar charge controller, energy management system, and a bidirectional 22 kW electric vehicle charger.
It has connectivity to the grid and storage systems, along with communications protocols, such as Lorawan, Wifi, Modbus, and Canbus. The Evert management software provides remote access and monitoring via web and smartphone. Further details about the features and electronics are not being disclosed.
“Our solution is targeted at installers and distributors serving the residential and commercial solar markets to be able to offer their customers a complete power management system,” said Fossen. Support for wind power integration, off-grid, community solar, and virtual power plants is planned.
The power management unit is currently in the prototype stage. “The prototypes are handed over to our manufacturing partner, and we are establishing partnerships with distributors and installers across Europe,” said Fossan. The first commercial products are expected in mid-2025. Manufacturing is outsourced locally in Norway.
Evert was founded in 2023. It is on track to employ 30 people by the end of the year.
