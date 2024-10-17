SolarPower Europe calls for EU nature-inclusive solar policy

A new policy paper is calling for a cross-sectorial EU policy framework to support the development of nature-inclusive solar parks that mitigate the impacts of climate change and contribute to restoring nature.

The paper, released by SolarPower Europe and the Nature Conservancy, defines nature-inclusive solar as projects that avoid the conversion of protected nature areas, are developed on land with low-biodiversity value, and contribute to biodiversity net gain by managing the land to create a net increase in native biodiversity relative to the assessed level prior to solar development.

Features of nature-inclusive solar parks include planting native trees and native wildflower meadows, creating bird nesting and breeding places, creating hedgerow and field margins around the solar plant, ensuring sufficient height and appropriate space between PV modules and creating green corridors within the project boundaries.

The paper says nature-inclusive solar parks can significantly contribute to the EU’s Nature Restoration Law, which aims to restore at least 20% of degraded land and sea by 2030 and all degraded ecosystems by 2050.

As the concept of nature-inclusive solar gains traction across the EU, the paper says there is a need for clear policies to help define, incentivize and scale up. Analysis in the paper found there is currently a significant policy gap within the EU. While some member states have incentive schemes for nature-inclusive solar, few have established a science-based method for these policies.

Lina Dubina, policy adviser for sustainability at SolarPower Europe, said an EU-wide framework should define nature-inclusive solar, align with existing EU policies and incorporate a monitoring and evaluation system.

The paper also says solar park development guidance on avoiding and minimizing biodiversity loss in the planning and construction phase should be developed, alongside practices to restore, offset and/or achieve a net gain in biodiversity. It also suggests policies are integrated into local planning frameworks, adding such practices would help remove any misalignment and uncertainty for developers and other involved stakeholders.

“Policymakers now have a window of opportunity to use existing frameworks, such as the Nature Restoration Law or non-price criteria, as well as develop further tools to put in place credible definitions and indicators, in order to drive more investment into solar parks that protect and restore nature,” said Rebecca Humphries, head of climate policy Europe for the Nature Conservancy.