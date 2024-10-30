Solinteg launches new residential solar storage systems

Chinese energy storage solution company Solinteg has released a new series of residential solar storage systems. The IntegOne HSH line integrates a single-phase hybrid inverter with a modular battery design. Depending on the model, the system has either 3 kW, 3.6 kW, 4.2 kW, 4.6 kW, 5 kW, or 6 kW of AC output. Each battery has a 5 kWh capacity, and up to two batteries can be connected to each system.

“The system is designed with scalability in mind, allowing homeowners to expand their energy storage setup by connecting up to 10 systems in parallel,” the company noted. “This flexibility makes it easy to adapt to growing energy needs, providing a customized and future-proof solution for various household energy demands.”

The system's batteries are EBA-B5K1 batteries with a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) structure. They have a life of 6,000 cycles and an operating temperature of -20 C to 55 C. The inverter can take a 20 A PV input current and 580 V voltage. Depending on the model, it has either one or two maximum power point trackers (MPPT).

“The system ensures uninterrupted power supply with a grid-to-off-grid switching time of less than 10 milliseconds,” the company added. “This ultra-fast transition guarantees continuous energy availability during power outages, enhancing energy security and ensuring the safety of household electrical appliances.”

Each module measures 1.125 meters wide, 40 cm high, and 19.7 cm deep. The system weighs either 63 kg or 65 kg, depending on the model, operates within a temperature range of -30 C to 60 C, and maintains noise levels below 25 dB. Its maximum efficiency reaches 97.6%.