Brazil could add 18.2 GW of energy storage by 2040

Brazilian consultant CELA has said the inclusion of electrical energy storage systems in a federal government capacity reserve auction which could take place in June 2025 could reinforce Brazil’s National Interconnected System (SIN) grid.
“By allowing the storage of renewable energy generated during times of lower demand, we will have a significant reduction in the effects of recurring cuts in solar and wind generation, the so-called constrained-off (or curtailment), in addition to increasing the system’s operational flexibility,” said CELA Chief Executive Officer Camila Ramos. “At the same time, the insertion of storage systems accelerates technical-regulatory discussions, drives innovation in the sector, and fosters the digitalization of the Brazilian electricity grid.”
The capacity auction would include contracts for energy storage projects with minimum power availability of 30 MW for the equivalent of four hours’ continuous dispatch per day in the electrical system, with a maximum of one daily charge and discharge cycle, at a time defined by the National System Operator (ONS).
