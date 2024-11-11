Enphase Energy to cut 17% of workforce, shut down production in Mexico

Enphase Energy has revealed plans to cut 17% of its global workforce, affecting about 500 employees and contractors in total, as part of a major restructuring effort.

The company said in a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it aims to align its operations and workforce with current business needs, focusing on cost reduction and streamlining manufacturing to four locations by mid-2025.

The company said it will streamline its operations by consolidating manufacturing at four locations and stopping contract manufacturing in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Despite these cuts, Enphase Energy noted that it plans to maintain its global microinverter production capacity at 7.25 million units per quarter.