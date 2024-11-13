UtmoLight unveils 450 W perovskite solar module with 16.1% efficiency

Chinese manufacturer UtmoLight has developed a 450 W perovskite solar module with a 16.1% efficiency rating. It claims that the panel is currently the largest perovskite PV module available.

Image: UtmoLight

China's UtmoLight has launched a 450 W perovskite solar panel with a power conversion efficiency of 16.1%.

“The panel is currently the largest perovskite photovoltaic module available on the market,” Wang Xuege, vice president of UtmoLight, told pv magazine.

The Wuxi-based company said the new product features an open-circuit voltage of 190.7 V, a short-circuit current of 3.19, and a fill factor of 73.7%.

The company told pv magazine that it cannot share additional details, such as the module’s dimensions and weight. However, it confirmed that the panel covers an area of 2.8 square meters and uses dual-glass encapsulation.

A spokesperson said the company's gigawatt-scale production line for perovskite modules has now completed full-process testing. This milestone follows its success with a 150 MW pilot line, making it the first company in the world to begin construction of a gigawatt-scale perovskite production facility.

UtmoLight's production line

Image: UtmoLight

UtmoLight implemented a comprehensive design upgrade for its expanded production line, integrating new manufacturing techniques and equipment to handle higher volumes.

“From material systems and device architecture to encapsulation and key equipment, UtmoLight has independently developed a suite of core technologies for the large-scale crystallization of perovskite films, creating a full-spectrum industrial solution,” said Xuege.

UtmoLight plans to further optimize the gigawatt-scale line, scale up capacity, improve yields, and secure product certifications.

