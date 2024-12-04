Panasonic powers UK factory with solar-driven hydrogen fuel cell generators

Panasonic has launched a new system at its microwave assembly factory in Cardiff, Wales, that is entirely powered by renewable energy.

The system integrates hydrogen fuel cell generators, PV generators, and storage batteries. By March 2025, the company plans to add an energy management system (EMS) to monitor electricity demand and weather fluctuations.

“We installed 21 units of 5 kW pure hydrogen fuel cell generators as part of a distributed system optimized for the amount of electricity used in its microwave oven assembly factory,” the Japanese company said in a statement. “In combination with 372 kW photovoltaic generators and 1MWh storage batteries, we aim to operate the system to supply the necessary electricity from 100% renewable energy.”

The hydrogen fuel cell generators will use the heat generated during electricity production to provide heating and hot water, aiming for an energy efficiency of 95%, according to the company. The demonstrative production factory covers an area of about 1,200 sqm.

Panasonic said that the microwave oven assembly factory consumes approximately 1 GWh of power per year, with peak demand of 280 kW. The factory is part of a larger 29,000 sqm facility with 760 kW of installed PV capacity, including 372 kW allocated to microwave assembly operations.

“This demonstration uses green hydrogen for in-house power generation and integrates and controls three types of energy sources to run the factory on 100% renewable energy in environmentally advanced European countries,” the company said. “This globally unique initiative is Panasonic's first attempt. Through this demonstration, Panasonic aims to achieve a solution that is optimal for the characteristics of the region.”