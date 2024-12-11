Malaysia’s OCK Group invests $79.1 million in solar portfolio

Malaysia’s OCK Group said it has signed a conditional agreement to invest MYR 350 million in Solarpack Asia Sdn Bhd (SPK Asia) and Solarpack Suria Sungai Petani Sdn Bhd (3SP), in which SPK Asia holds a 49% stake.
It said in a statement on the Malaysian stock exchange that it has signed a conditional investment agreement with Spain’s Zelestra, the sole owner of SPK Asia.
OCK has agreed to acquire 1,000 redeemable preference shares in SPK Asia, paying the final subscription amount entirely in cash. Zelestra will transfer a MYR 14.23 million loan to OCK, which OCK will settle in cash. The loan corresponds to an outstanding amount owed to Zelestra by JKH Renewables Sdn Bhd, which holds a 51% stake in 3SP.
3SP is the developer, owner, and operator of a 116 MW solar plant in Sungai Petani, northwestern Malaysia. It won the project under the country’s third large-scale solar program (LSS3).
The project reached commercial operation in March 2022 and sells energy to utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad under a 21-year power purchase agreement.
OCK Group has said that the proposed investment is in line with its business expansion strategy across all its business segments. It already has a renewable energy portfolio, including 29 solar assets across Malaysia.
Last week, Japan’s Panasonic unveiled its largest in-house solar array, a 5.2 MW solar installation, at the offices of Malaysia’s Panasonic Appliances Air-Conditioning Malaysia Sdn. Bhd (Papamy).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.