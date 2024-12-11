Malaysia’s OCK Group invests $79.1 million in solar portfolio

Malaysia’s OCK Group said it has signed a conditional agreement to invest MYR 350 million in Solarpack Asia Sdn Bhd (SPK Asia) and Solarpack Suria Sungai Petani Sdn Bhd (3SP), in which SPK Asia holds a 49% stake.

It said in a statement on the Malaysian stock exchange that it has signed a conditional investment agreement with Spain’s Zelestra, the sole owner of SPK Asia.

OCK has agreed to acquire 1,000 redeemable preference shares in SPK Asia, paying the final subscription amount entirely in cash. Zelestra will transfer a MYR 14.23 million loan to OCK, which OCK will settle in cash. The loan corresponds to an outstanding amount owed to Zelestra by JKH Renewables Sdn Bhd, which holds a 51% stake in 3SP.