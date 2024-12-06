Panasonic’s largest solar array installed in Malaysia

Panasonic has built a 5.2 MW solar array at the facilities of Papamy, its heating and ventilation subsidiary in Malaysia. The Japanese electronics group said in a statement that the installation is the largest PV system within the entire Panasonic group.
It features 9,461 solar panels, mainly installed on the rooftops of air conditioner factories. It is expected to generate approximately 5,900 MWh per year, which is equivalent to around 20% of the electricity used in the factories.
Papamy manufactures products such as residential air conditioners, commercial air conditioning equipment, air-to-water heat pumps, and compressors for the Malaysian market. The company aims to achieve net zero CO2 emissions across its air conditioning factories in 2025.
At the group level, Panasonic has set a target of reaching net zero CO2 emissions at all its operating sites by 2030.
Malaysia had cumulatively installed 1.93 GW of solar by the end of 2023, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
