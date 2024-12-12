New report urges Australia to reduce solar supply chain reliance on China

A new report by the USSC examines the feasibility of solar panel manufacturing in Australia. The study was funded by the Australian and Japanese governments, alongside US corporate and military interests.
The report said that the solar supply chain is currently over-concentrated in China and Australia’s efforts to diversify its sources are legitimate.
USSC Research Associate Georgia Edmonstone said that while Australia’s concerns about the resilience of the solar supply chain may be justified, its policies need to focus on Australia’s place in the global supply chain.
USSC Director of Economic Security Hayley Channer said the government’s Solar Sunshot seeks to diversify Australia’s energy supply and reduce its reliance on China.
