India to mandate energy storage for solar, wind projects

India is likely to follow in the footsteps of China and mandate the inclusion of battery storage capacity for future wind and solar energy projects.

Image: Tesla

From ESS News

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) may soon introduce new policies that will mandate the inclusion of battery storage in new solar and wind projects.

Speaking at the 21st edition of the Global MSME Business Summit organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), MNRE Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh said that the government is planning to introduce an initial requirement of 10% of a renewable energy plant’s capacity for storage, which may be increased over time.

