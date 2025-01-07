Jackery debuts Solar Roof Tile at CES 2025

Jackery has launched a new solar roof tile at CES 2025 featuring a curved design. The solar roof tiles, integrate with existing roof tiles and architecture and boast a claimed cell conversion efficiency of over 25%.

The rooftop tile system can generate a maximum of 170W per square meter, with each tile generating a nameplate capacity of 38 W. The tiles, available in two colours, a dark obsidian color, and a more classic roof-color Terra-cotta. More colours will come to the market as well.

The tiles come with a 30-year warranty and are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, including temperatures ranging from -40°F to 185°F (-40°C to 85°C), hail impacts, and high winds. Each tile weighs 4.5 kg.

The Jackery Solar Roof is designed for grid integration and is compatible with smart energy management systems like Jackery own solar generators and systems such as its HomePower ES System.

A brief video supplied by the company shows each tile uses MC4 connectors in a string to an inverter. While the eventual efficiency of each tile is likely to be far lower than the claimed result, the curved tile option promotes additional options in the solar tile market where homogenous dark and flat modules mostly exist.

Onsite at CES 2025, pv magazine asked for further availability, but no firm dates or windows were provided. The company said the Solar Roof will launch in 2025 and further pricing information could not be provided.

The following image was snapped from the back of a module, indicating the specifications:

New solar generator: Jackery Explorer 3000v2 launches

The company also launched the Jackery Explorer 3000v2, a second edition of its previous solar generator. It offers 3,000 Wh of LFP battery storage capacity, with 3600 W AC output, and UPS functionality with <20ms response time. Jackery said it is the “smallest and lightest” 3kWh LFP solar generator on the market.

Pricing is $2499, and the generator will launch in Q1, 2025.