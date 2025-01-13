Carrier launches new air-to-water heat pumps for residential, commercial applications

Carrier has launched a new series of air-to-water heat pumps for applications in residential and commercial buildings.

“Providing an impressive price-to-performance ratio, this monobloc has a compact footprint and low refrigerant charge, further helping to minimise environmental impact,” the manufacturer said on its Linkedin account, noting that the new product is designed for outdoor installation in an open area.



The monobloc AquaSnap 30 AWH-P system uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and is available in eight versions – 6 single-phase models and 2 three-phase models – with nominal capacity ranging from 4 kW to 14 kW and coefficient of performance (COP) spanning from 4.90 to 4.80.

The smallest product measures 946 mm x 560 mm x 927 mm and has a weight of 79.3 kg, with noise levels reaching db(A) 49. The largest system has a size of 946 mm x 560 mm x 1,375 mm, weighs 129.3 kg, and has noise levels of db(A) 54.

In the heating mode, the heat pumps can reportedly operate at an outdoor air temperature of -20 C, while for cooling it can operate at up to 46 C. Leaving water temperature can reach up of 75 C, according to the manufacturer.

“AquaSnap 30AWH-P can be cascaded with up to 4 units for heating and cooling requirements in light commercial applications,” Carrier explained. “Each of the units can individually meet the requirements of the space in which it is installed.”

The heat pumps also feature a built-in Gateway allowing the remote management of home comfort via the Carrier Comfort Management App.

“Delivering high performance, the 30AWH-P range is compatible with low to medium temperature emitters such as underfloor heating, fan coil units, hydronic cassettes, radiators, and mixed installations,” the company said. “And up to high-temperature emitters for renovation applications such as boiler replacement.”