Laser tools for solar pylon, tracker alignment

From pv magazine USA

Laser Tools Co., headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, updated its toolkits available to ground-mount solar project installers.

The company’s SE-10 Solar Energy Installation System is used to install solar piles and bracketry that support solar modules. Installers use the system’s laser beam as a reference guide for straight pile alignment and consistent cutoff heights.

New accessories added to the SE-10 kit include a 4X32 optical scope and the GDT250 retro-reflective target. The new products are intended to speed the alignment of a laser beam over a 300-foot course.

Laser Tools Co. told pv magazine USA the 4 power Optical Scope helps align the laser beam on target and includes ranging graduations and calibration adjustments that do not require special tools. The GDT250 4” x 8” retro-reflective target contains micro-spheres that reflect the laser light back upon the path of the incident light. This means contractors can use the scope to position the laser beam on-target and then use the reflected image on the spot target to verify the target and position lock.

The SE-10 system, which starts at $2,495.00 includes:

GLX350-10 – Green Laser Technology Brass Alignment Tool

AP351 – Set of 1” Diameter Clamps

AP1000 – Tripod Leveling Adapter Plate

AP353A – Magnetic Dovetail Mounting Base Plate 5″ Long

AP46 Foam Filled, Hard Shell Carrying Case 24” x 10” x 12”

Laser Tools Co. also offers an SE-20 Solar Tracking Alignment Laser System that mounts to the slew motor pedestal and shoots lasers in both directions to provide a reference for positioning solar support and rotation bearings. The company said the SE-20 works in all weather, all angles of installation and at distances of over 500 feet.

The SE-20, starting at $4,995, includes:

GLX70012V-PV Dual, Green Beam, Alignment Laser

12V SLA Battery

BE12VSP Solar Panel

AP1000 Leveling Adapter Plate

AP351 1” Ring Set

AP353A Magnetic Mounting Base Plate

AP46 Foam Filled, Hard Shell Carrying Case