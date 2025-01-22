Somalia runs tender for solar-plus-storage at 28 education facilities

Somalia’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has opened a tender for hybrid, off-grid solar plants with battery energy storage systems to serve 28 education facilities.

The successful bidders will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the installations, as well as two years of operations and maintenance (O&M) services, with the possibility of O&M contract extensions.

The selected education facilities are located across the Maroodi-jeeh and Awdal regions of northwestern Somalia.

The tender details state that the work will be funded by financing received from the World Bank as part of the Somali Electricity Sector Recovery Project.

A pre-bid conference will take place on Feb. 23, 2025, ahead of the closing date for applications of March 12, 2025.

This latest tender follows procurement for solar-plus-storage at 25 health facilities in the Marodi-Jeeh and Awdal regions, which ran toward the end of 2024.

A tender for 10 MW of solar alongside 20 MWh of battery energy storage in northeastern Somalia opened earlier this month and will be accepting applications until Feb. 10.

Somalia deployed 51 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 47 MW in 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).