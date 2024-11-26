Somalia launches tender for off-grid solar-plus-storage at 25 health facilities

Somalia's Ministry of Energy and Minerals has launched a tender for the construction of off-grid solar-plus-storage plants at 25 health facilities in the Marodi-Jeeh and Awdal regions.

According to the tender document, published on the media outlet ESI Africa, the selected developer will have to provide all components required by the projects. These include the solar modules, the inverters, and the batteries, as well as the cables and monitoring solutions.

Interested developers will have time until December 17 to submit their offers.

Financing for the project, known as the Somali Electricity Sector Recovery Project (SESRP), has come from the World Bank. Further information can be downloaded from SESRP’s website.

Somalia had 51 MW of solar deployed at the end of last year, up from 47 MW the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency.