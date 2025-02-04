Solax presents scalable 215 kWh C&I battery

From ESS News
In mid-January, Solax Power demonstrated how businesses can use its Trene commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage system to cut electricity peak usage periods and optimize power prices, by inviting industry visitors to see its product being commissioned.
The 100 kW/215 kWh Trene product, demonstrated at a sub-zero temperatures event held by the Austrian wholesaler Etech in snow-covered Linz, features fan-cooled drawers of lithium ferro-phosphate cells and Solax said users can operate several Trenes and scale them up to MWh capacities.
Solax staff showed around 50 attendees, mostly installers, how to set up and connect the 2,800 kg cabinet and monitor operating status and each battery cell. The product’s power conversion and fire protection systems can also be monitored in real time.
