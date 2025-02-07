India hits 100 GW solar milestone

India has surpassed 100 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity, marking a significant step toward its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy by 2030.

The nation’s total solar capacity stood at 100.33 GW on Jan. 31, 2025, with 84.10 GW under implementation and an additional 47.49 GW under tendering. Hybrid and round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy projects are also progressing quickly, with 64.67 GW under implementation and tendering, bringing the total of solar and hybrid projects to 296.59 GW.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s energy journey over the past ten years has been historic and inspiring. Initiatives like solar panels, solar parks, and rooftop solar projects have brought revolutionary changes;” said Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi. “As a result, India has successfully achieved the 100 GW target. In the field of green energy, India is not only becoming self-reliant but also showing the world a new path.”

The minister added that the PM SuryaGhar Muft Bijli Yojana initiative for residential solar is making rooftop PV a household reality. India’s solar sector has experienced a 3,450% increase in capacity over the past decade, growing from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 100 GW in 2025.

Solar accounts for 47% of India’s total renewable energy capacity. In 2024, the country added a record 24.5 GW of solar capacity, more than double the 2023 total. Utility-scale solar saw a significant boost, with 18.5 GW installed in 2024, nearly 2.8 times the previous year’s figure. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh led the way, contributing significantly to the country’s total utility-scale solar capacity.

India has also made major strides in solar manufacturing. In 2014, its solar module production capacity was just 2 GW, but it surged to 60 GW by the end of 2024. With continued policy support, the country is on track to reach 100 GW of module production capacity by 2030.