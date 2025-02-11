Colombia deploys 1.6 GW of solar in 2024

Colombia installed 1.6 GW of solar in 2024, bringing its total capacity to 1.87 GW by year-end. Industry group Ser Colombia says 33 utility-scale projects accounting for 1,410 MW were added to the grid.
The Ser Colombia renewable energy association said that Colombia connected 33 utility-scale solar projects to the grid in 2024, totaling 1,410 MW. Rooftop PV systems added another 215 MW across all segments.
These additions brought the country’s total PV capacity to 1,871 MW by the end of December 2024. A major contributor was the 486.7 MWp Guayepo I&II solar plant, which Enel Colombia built in Ponedera and Sabanalarga, Atlántico.
Other key projects included the 108 MW La Mata plant by Zelestra in Cesar, as well as Enel Colombia’s 150 MWac La Loma and 90 MWac Fundación plants in Cesar and Magdalena.
More capacity is expected from ongoing projects, including Enel Green Power’s 200 MW Guayepo III and 199.5 MW Atlántico plants. The 300 MW Puerta de Oro project in Cundinamarca is set to become Colombia’s largest solar farm.
The 200 MW Guayacanes solar project in Boyacá also moved forward, securing approval from the National Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA) for a 230 kV transmission line to connect it to the national grid.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.