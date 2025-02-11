Colombia deploys 1.6 GW of solar in 2024

The Ser Colombia renewable energy association said that Colombia connected 33 utility-scale solar projects to the grid in 2024, totaling 1,410 MW. Rooftop PV systems added another 215 MW across all segments.

These additions brought the country’s total PV capacity to 1,871 MW by the end of December 2024. A major contributor was the 486.7 MWp Guayepo I&II solar plant, which Enel Colombia built in Ponedera and Sabanalarga, Atlántico.

Other key projects included the 108 MW La Mata plant by Zelestra in Cesar, as well as Enel Colombia’s 150 MWac La Loma and 90 MWac Fundación plants in Cesar and Magdalena.

More capacity is expected from ongoing projects, including Enel Green Power’s 200 MW Guayepo III and 199.5 MW Atlántico plants. The 300 MW Puerta de Oro project in Cundinamarca is set to become Colombia’s largest solar farm.

The 200 MW Guayacanes solar project in Boyacá also moved forward, securing approval from the National Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA) for a 230 kV transmission line to connect it to the national grid.