Waaree commissions first phase of 5.4 GW solar cell factory

From pv magazine India
Waaree Energies has begun commercial production at its 1.4 GW mono passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) solar cell line in Chikhli, Gujarat. It is the first phase of India’s largest solar cell manufacturing facility.
The plant, operated by India’s largest PV module manufacturer, will reach a total capacity of 5.4 GW, including 4 GW of high-efficiency tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells set for commissioning in the next phase.
“The commencement of commercial production at our 1.4 GW mono PERC solar cell line is a significant step toward building a self-sufficient solar ecosystem,” said Waaree Energies CEO Amit Paithankar. “This facility aligns with the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India] initiatives, reinforcing India’s energy independence.”
Waaree Energies said its Chikhli facility features state-of-the-art production lines, advanced automation, and stringent quality control measures, ensuring world-class efficiency and reliability.
The company, headquartered in Mumbai, operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 13.3 GW for PV modules (including 1.3 GW of Indosolar).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.