Waaree commissions first phase of 5.4 GW solar cell factory

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies has begun commercial production at its 1.4 GW mono passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) solar cell line in Chikhli, Gujarat. It is the first phase of India’s largest solar cell manufacturing facility.

The plant, operated by India’s largest PV module manufacturer, will reach a total capacity of 5.4 GW, including 4 GW of high-efficiency tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells set for commissioning in the next phase.

“The commencement of commercial production at our 1.4 GW mono PERC solar cell line is a significant step toward building a self-sufficient solar ecosystem,” said Waaree Energies CEO Amit Paithankar. “This facility aligns with the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India] initiatives, reinforcing India’s energy independence.”

Waaree Energies said its Chikhli facility features state-of-the-art production lines, advanced automation, and stringent quality control measures, ensuring world-class efficiency and reliability.

The company, headquartered in Mumbai, operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 13.3 GW for PV modules (including 1.3 GW of Indosolar).