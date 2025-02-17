Germany introduces new rules for solar remuneration during negative prices

From pv magazine Germany
The German Parliament approved the so-called Solarspitzen (Solar Peak) scheme last week, which suspends the remuneration of new PV systems operating in the spot market when electricity prices are negative.
The new provisions will apply to all PV systems exceeding 2 kW in size that operate on the spot market.
Originally planned to come into effect in 2027, the new regulations will come into force the day after the law is published in the Federal Law Gazette, which may happen in the coming days or weeks.
The law also stipulates that the feed-in power of new photovoltaic systems is limited to 60% unless they have a smart meter.
The regulation will not apply initially to new systems of less than 100 kW that are not equipped with smart meters. However, the cost rates for the mandatory installation of smart meters will be increased, which should accelerate the rollout. PV system owners that install a smart meter will benefit from a compensation scheme under the new rules.
German PV association BSW said the new measures will not not significantly affect the profitability of new photovoltaic systems. “This is due to the compensation mechanism,” the organization said. “The disadvantage can even be converted into an economic advantage, namely through intelligent use and intermediate storage of solar power in times of negative electricity prices on the spot market.”
It also pointed out that operators of existing photovoltaic systems can switch to the new regulation on a voluntary basis. As an incentive to switch, they will receive an increase in the feed-in tariff of €0.006 ($0.003)/kWh.
