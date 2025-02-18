Companies express interest in developing 235 MW of solar in Albania

Albania’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has received expressions of interest from four companies looking to construct four solar projects with a cumulative capacity totaling 235 MW.
According to the Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATA), the four projects include a 49.96 MW site, to be located in the Finiq municipality of southern Albania, proposed by Greensol.
The other projects are a 45 MW facility located in the Divjakë municipality of western Albania, submitted by Agro Iliria Group, a 100 MW project located in the Fier municipality of southern Albania from Euron Solar-PV and a 40 MW site located near the village of Shmil, eastern Albania, proposed by Rozafa. Each of the four projects are not subject to concessions and would not benefit from support measures.
pv magazine
ATA’s report adds there was a fivefold increase in production from Albania’s solar plants last year, mainly from the efficiency of the Karavasta photovoltaic plant, a 140 MW site developed by Voltalia.
Albania ran a 300 MW solar tender last year. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy shortlisted nine bidders with an average price of €0.0513 ($0.054)/kWh offered across 283.9 MW of capacity allocated in July.
The country had deployed 163 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.