Companies express interest in developing 235 MW of solar in Albania

Albania’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has received expressions of interest from four companies looking to construct four solar projects with a cumulative capacity totaling 235 MW.

According to the Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATA), the four projects include a 49.96 MW site, to be located in the Finiq municipality of southern Albania, proposed by Greensol.

The other projects are a 45 MW facility located in the Divjakë municipality of western Albania, submitted by Agro Iliria Group, a 100 MW project located in the Fier municipality of southern Albania from Euron Solar-PV and a 40 MW site located near the village of Shmil, eastern Albania, proposed by Rozafa. Each of the four projects are not subject to concessions and would not benefit from support measures.

ATA’s report adds there was a fivefold increase in production from Albania’s solar plants last year, mainly from the efficiency of the Karavasta photovoltaic plant, a 140 MW site developed by Voltalia.

Albania ran a 300 MW solar tender last year. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy shortlisted nine bidders with an average price of €0.0513 ($0.054)/kWh offered across 283.9 MW of capacity allocated in July.

The country had deployed 163 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).