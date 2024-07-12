Albania’s 300 MW solar tender attracts lowest bid of €0.0397/kWh

Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy said it has shortlisted nine bidders for a 300 MW PV tender it launched in January.

The participating developers submitted 283.93 MW of project proposals at an average price of €0.0513 ($0.0557)/kWh. Fourteen bidders participated in the procurement exercise and submitted 355.93 MW of project proposals.

The government has excluded a 72 MW solar project that French renewable energy company Voltalia is developing in Karavasta, which submitted an offer of €0.05994/kWh. The government said it will now set aside this excluded capacity as a “reserve.”

The other preselected bidders include Blessed and Matrix Construction with 36 MW at €0.051/kWh and Seman SunPower shpk, General Electric, and Agna sha with 10 MW at €0.051/kWh. Aga Solar and Notus Energy have a project of 55.7 MW at €0.0499/kWh, while Solar PV, Gr ALBANIA, Enterprise Albania, and RAB proposed 29.13 MW at €0.0548/kWh. JGA Consulting, SWiss Approval Albania, Eterna, and Gr Albania bid 15.2 MW at €0.0547/kWh.

Smart Gynesh Energy Technology, Smart Energy Group, and Erseka Solar also offered 40.3 MW at €0.05353/kWh and another project of 20.2 MW at €0.05628/kWh. Solar Park Gjorica, Infotelecom, and Adam Global Energy proposed 35.6 MWh at €0.0397/kWh, while Eco Park Group, Birra Peja, Vlorem Energy shpk, Future Energy Trading, and Exchange Dynamic bid 41.8 MW at €0.05611/kWh.

The Albanian authorities set a ceiling price of €0.05997/kWh for the auction. The selected developer will be awarded a 15-year contract for difference (CfD).

In a previous procurement exercise in 2021, Albanian authorities assigned a 100 MW solar project to Voltalia. The French company submitted the lowest bid of €0.02989/kWh. Voltalia also won a tender for a 140 MW PV project in Karavasta which was finalized in 2020. The French solar company secured the project with a bid of €0.02489/kWh.

The country's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at just 163 MW at the end of 2022, according to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).