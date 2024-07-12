Albania’s 300 MW solar tender attracts lowest bid of €0.0397/kWh

Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy said it has shortlisted nine bidders for a 300 MW PV tender it launched in January.
The participating developers submitted 283.93 MW of project proposals at an average price of €0.0513 ($0.0557)/kWh. Fourteen bidders participated in the procurement exercise and submitted 355.93 MW of project proposals.
The government has excluded a 72 MW solar project that French renewable energy company Voltalia is developing in Karavasta, which submitted an offer of €0.05994/kWh. The government said it will now set aside this excluded capacity as a “reserve.”
The other preselected bidders include Blessed and Matrix Construction with 36 MW at €0.051/kWh and Seman SunPower shpk, General Electric, and Agna sha with 10 MW at €0.051/kWh. Aga Solar and Notus Energy have a project of 55.7 MW at €0.0499/kWh, while Solar PV, Gr ALBANIA, Enterprise Albania, and RAB proposed 29.13 MW at €0.0548/kWh. JGA Consulting, SWiss Approval Albania, Eterna, and Gr Albania bid 15.2 MW at €0.0547/kWh.
Smart Gynesh Energy Technology, Smart Energy Group, and Erseka Solar also offered 40.3 MW at €0.05353/kWh and another project of 20.2 MW at €0.05628/kWh. Solar Park Gjorica, Infotelecom, and Adam Global Energy proposed 35.6 MWh at €0.0397/kWh, while Eco Park Group, Birra Peja, Vlorem Energy shpk, Future Energy Trading, and Exchange Dynamic bid 41.8 MW at €0.05611/kWh.
The Albanian authorities set a ceiling price of €0.05997/kWh for the auction. The selected developer will be awarded a 15-year contract for difference (CfD).
In a previous procurement exercise in 2021, Albanian authorities assigned a 100 MW solar project to Voltalia. The French company submitted the lowest bid of €0.02989/kWh. Voltalia also won a tender for a 140 MW PV project in Karavasta which was finalized in 2020. The French solar company secured the project with a bid of €0.02489/kWh.
The country's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at just 163 MW at the end of 2022, according to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.