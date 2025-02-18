Germany hits 100 GW milestone

The country installed around 1.12 GW of new PV capacity in January, thus raising its cumulative installed solar power over the 100 GW threshold.

Image: Tommy Krombacher, Unsplash

From pv magazine Germany

Two weeks after India, Germany has also crossed the 100 GW milestone for cumulative installed PV capacity.

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) reported that the country added 1.12 GW of new PV systems in January, which compares to around 1.6 GW in January 2024 and 1.82 GW in December 2024.

Of the new capacity deployed in January, 19.3 MW comes from balcony PV systems, while another 756 MW derives from rooftop installations. Another 237.5 MW comes from ground-mounted projects and 13 MW from other project typologies.

The cumulative capacity reached 100.8 GW at the end of December.

According to updated data, Germany added around 16.73 GW in 2024.

