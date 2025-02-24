Israel targeting 100,000 new solar rooftops by 2030

Israel‘s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is targeting the addition of 100,000 solar rooftop arrays in the country by the end of this decade.
The ministry said the 100,000 Solar Roofs Program will offer new tariff routes and tax relief, while also fast-track grid connections to incentivize deployments. This follows the recent launch of a mapping system that allows citizens to calculate potential savings from installing rooftop solar.
The country’s electricity authority is set to approve new tariff tracks. One would reduce repayment time to five years, while another would link tariffs to the consumer price index. An existing tariff track promises an annual return of over 14% over 25 years.
Figures on the ministry’s website show that a 15 kW rooftop solar deployment on a private home could earn its residents an average ILS 13,000 ($3,637) from the tariffs per year. Meanwhile, a 30 kW system on a shared building could generate around ILS 25,000 per year.
The 100,000 target, equivalent to 15% of Israel’s residential rooftops, is expected to add 1.6 GW to the country’s solar energy supply.
“Installing solar panels allows roof owners to enjoy additional financial income and consume electricity during emergency hours, and it increases the energy security of the State of Israel, while producing non-polluting electricity for the benefit of the health of all citizens,” said Minister of Energy Eli Cohen.
The Israeli government has set a target of producing 30% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Last week, the Israel authorities announced the results of a 1.5 GW energy storage tender.
