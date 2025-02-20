Israel awards 1.5 GW energy storage in tender, pricing from $49.41 to $74.20 per kWh

From ESS News
Israel has awarded contracts for 1.5 GW of high-voltage battery storage capacity across three regions, marking a significant milestone in the country’s energy transition. The tender, which attracted 11 bidders proposing 29 projects, set capacity tariffs ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 agorot per kW, which in USD is approximately $0.00564 to $0.00847 per kW.
(Note that a conversion is therefore needed to kWh, which is an annual figure. Fully formed, the price is therefore $49.41 to $74.20 per kWh.)
Tender Overview
The auction, managed by the Israeli Electricity Authority (IEA), will facilitate the deployment of large-scale energy storage systems designed to integrate more renewable energy into the grid. With total investments estimated at ILS 3 billion (~$840 million), the projects are expected to commence operations in 2027.
