Bosch unveils residential heat pumps based on inverter ducted split tech

Bosch Home Comfort Group, a unit of German industrial conglomerate Robert Bosch GmbH, has launched a new residential heat pump line relying on inverter ducted split (IDS) technology.

Heat pumps based on IDS are ducted systems that distribute heat and cooling through ductwork connected to vents in each room and use electricity to transfer heat from a cool space to a warm space.

“Our inverter heat pumps are known for providing quicker, quieter, steadier and more efficient heating and cooling – and with the introduction of the low-GWP R-454B refrigerant, consumers can add a reduced carbon footprint to this list of benefits,“ said the company's Senior Product Manager, Shiyu Liu.

The new product is available in four versions.

The IDS Light system is intended for “warmer” climates and comes with an “unbeatable” price point. It features a seasonal energy efficiency ratio 2 (SEER2) of 15 and a heating seasonal performance factor 2 (HSPF2) of 8.5. Sound levels are claimed to be as low as 59 dBA.

The IDS Plus heat pump has a SEER2 of 18 and an HSPF2 of 8.5, while sound levels are as low as 56 dBa. “This system combines Bosch’s

BOVB18 outdoor unit with its BVA20 two-stage x13 ECM style air handler to balance efficiency, comfort and affordability,” the manufacturer said.

Furthermore, Bosch is offering the IDS Premium Connected system, for which it boasts a SEER2 of 20, an HSPF2 of 9.5, and sound levels of 60 dBa. It can achieve “supremely-efficient” comfort by adjusting compressor capacity and be used with Bosch EasyAir app to enable in-app product registration, simplify installation and troubleshooting, remotely monitor energy usage, and send critical alerts, according to the company.



Moreover, the new product line includes 5-ton IDS Ultra, which Bosch describes as its first air-to-air heat pump designed to provide heating even in sub-zero temperatures. “This cold climate heat pump can provide 100% heating down to an outdoor temperature of -15 C at 2.1 coefficient of performance (COP) and will continue to initiate heating even down to -25 C.”

Bosch is selling the systems in combination with its BGH96 gas furnace, its cased coils and hair handler units, which were all made compatible with the new product series.